Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out in car in South Mumbai, no casualty reported

A minor fire was reported in South Mumbai on Saturday. The fire took place in a car parked on Altamount Road and fire officials said no injuries were reported.

According to civic officials, the car was parked Isha Kiran Apartments on Altamount road and one of the residents alerted the fire brigade. "The incident took place at around 4:30 pm. Three fire engines and one jumbo tanker was sent to the spot and the fire was extinguished within 10-15 minutes. No one was injured," the official said.

