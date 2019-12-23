Mumbai: Minor girl raped, murdered; body found 50 metres away from home in Bhiwandi

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karivali village on Sunday, police said.

"Bhiwandi police station received information from Karivali village at 8:00 am today about a minor being raped and murdered. The senior police inspector and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) reached the spot, which is 50 metres away from the girl's house," Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said.

A dog squad team and a forensic team reached the spot. An investigation is underway.

"The accused will be nabbed soon," Shinde added.

As per the initial investigation, the police said the accused person already knew the deceased was a minor.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates