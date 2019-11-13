Mumbai: Minor portion of Tilak Bridge collapses at Dadar, no casualties

A minor portion of the Tilak bridge at Dadar collapsed on the road below, on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. The road is barricaded and traffic movement restricted, but vehicular traffic on the bridge is unaffected.

Tilak Bridge is an old bridge and is currently under repairs. After the incident, Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials from G south ward and the local corporator rushed to the spot. Officials from the Bridges Department are also present and inspection is on.

Further details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates