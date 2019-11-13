MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai: Minor portion of Tilak Bridge collapses at Dadar, no casualties

Published: Nov 13, 2019, 15:19 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The road is barricaded and traffic movement restricted, but vehicular traffic on the bridge is unaffected.

The debris fell on the road below.
The debris fell on the road below.

A minor portion of the Tilak bridge at Dadar collapsed on the road below, on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported so far. The road is barricaded and traffic movement restricted, but vehicular traffic on the bridge is unaffected.

Bridge Collapse

Tilak Bridge is an old bridge and is currently under repairs. After the incident, Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials from G south ward and the local corporator rushed to the spot. Officials from the Bridges Department are also present and inspection is on.

Further details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaimumbai newsdadar

Mumbai CST station footover bridge collapse: Death toll rises

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK