Mumbai: Missing teen from St. Xavier's college found dead in Matheran

A 17-year-old boy from Thane, missing since Monday after he left for college in the morning and didn't return home, has been found dead in Matheran. The police, who recovered his body after the parents lodged a kidnapping case on Tuesday, are investigating whether it was a suicide, an accidental death or murder.



Mast Daga

Missing since Monday

The victim has been identified as Mast Naresh Daga, a resident of Raheja complex in Wagle Estate and a student of St Xavier's College. His father owns a shop in the area. In their complaint to the police, his parents had said that he usually went for tuition classes in Mulund after college and returned home around 9 pm, but on Monday, he left home around 8 am and didn't come back.

They had also told the police that neither did he reach college that day, nor did he attend the tuition classes. This means, the police said, he left for Matheran straight from home.

What the police say

While the Wagle Estate police have registered a case of kidnapping under IPC section 363, sources from the Matheran police said the boy's body was found near Garbett Point, a deep valley and far from the station.

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police, Wagle Estate Division (zone V), said, "We suspect he committed suicide, as he was found in a deep gorge. Investigation is on; we are yet to ascertain the reason." The police, during their investigation, also found that he had withdrawn Rs 500 from an ATM and his last location was in Mulund. Cops have registered an accidental death case.

Rs 500

Amount the boy had withdrawn the day he went missing

