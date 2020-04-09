Mumbai: Misuse of passes in Mira-Bhayandar leads to their cancellation

MBMC had issued the passes to NGOs, individuals who wanted to help the poor with food

In view of some people misusing the emergency passes issued by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to NGOs and individuals, who volunteered to help the homeless and daily wage workers with food, the civic body has stopped issuing them and cancelled all the old ones.

Lately, the MBMC received complaints that people were using the passes to sell gutkha and liquor, refuel their vehicles at gas stations and roam about freely. Based on this, the civic body cancelled all the emergency passes and asked the police to take strict action against those who misused them. MBMC Mayor Jyotshna Hansale has also asked the cops to not issue passes till further notice and check all the CCTV cameras of the areas from where complaints of misuse have come in.

Speaking to mid-day, Hansale said, "We have received many complaints and accordingly we have stopped issuing new passes. I have also instructed to cancel all the old passes. Many people were misusing the passes and roaming freely. The police have been asked to take strict action against those found flouting rules. We are only allowing grocery stores to remain open for two hours from 9 am to 11 am and medical shops."

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "We found that many people are using their passes to sell gutkha and liquor in the market. CCTV footages are being scanned to nab them. They are also using their bikes by sticking an emergency services sticker on the vehicle."

Sanskar Seva Samiti NGO worker, Gaurang Kansara from Bhayandar said, "We are helping poor people by providing them with food and we have a pass issued by MBMC for essential services. We are not misusing the pass." Another cop said, "We are collecting records from petrol pumps and action will be taken soon."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news