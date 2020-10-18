Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh accused of rape

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife, Yogita Bali, and their son, MahaAkshay, have been booked for allegedly raping an actress and forcing her to abort the pregnancy. An FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station on Saturday.

The complainant has alleged that she was in a relationship with MahaAkshay in 2015 and that he had then promised to marry her. She has said in the complaint that MahaAkshay—who got married in 2018—called her home five years ago and, after serving her an intoxicated cold drink, raped her. For a few years, he promised to marry her. Later, the accused allegedly forced her to abort a pregnancy.

The complainant said that she had approached the Rohini Nagar police station in New Delhi in 2018 to register an FIR. Senior inspector Dayanand Bangar of Oshiwara police station said, "The Delhi police refused to register an FIR. Later, she approached the court in Delhi, which instructed us to register an FIR." A case has been registered under IPC sections including 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit an offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation). MahaAkshay refused to comment on the charges.

