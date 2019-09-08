Mumbai: MLA Arif Naseem Khan, Dino Morea urge citizens to wear helmets

According to data from the Maharashtra state government, Mumbai witnessed 1,496 road accidents between January and June 2019 which are said to be the highest among 10 cities and 33 districts in Maharashtra.

Catering to safety concerns, MLA Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan and Bollywood actor Dino Morea on Sunday, at an event in Andheri, Mumbai, urged citizens and sensitised them about wearing helmets. KHan and Morea even distributed more than 1500 helmets for free.

Dino Morea not only shared personal experiences but also encouraged youths of Mumbai to wear helmets for their safety and also people around them.

In July 2019, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) made wearing helmets mandatory for two-wheeler riders on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. The move comes days after the UPEIDA made it compulsory for commuters not to complete the 302-km journey in less than three hours. The state government also announced that those covering the stretch from Lucknow toll plaza to Agra in less than three hours will have to pay a fine for speeding.

The authorities have installed high-tech equipment at toll plazas in order to capture images of vehicles for data analysis reports. The details are then sent to the Superintendent of Police (traffic) of Agra and Lucknow districts for issuance of e-challans.

In recent months, the highway has witnessed a number of accidents after which the authorities took various measures to ensure the safety of the people. Over 250 people have died in several accidents on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway since it was opened for the public in December 2016.

