Mumbai: MLA hostel, Manora to be pulled down during monsoon session

Despite repeated reminders 200 MLAs have held up demolition of 'dangerous' structure by refusing to vacate hostel at Nariman Point

Manora was constructed just 20 years ago, but poor quality of construction means it is already crumbling. Pic/Rane Ashish

The legislators' hostel 'Manora' at Nariman Point, that has been declared unsafe, is expected to be demolished when the lawmakers are away in Nagpur for the monsoon session of the legislature next month. The real test for the administration, however, will be getting the hostel vacated, because, of the 256 legislators, 200 continue to stay put despite repeated reminders. Sources said the administration, as a last resort, would cut power and water supply to the hostel.

Constructed just 20 years ago, Manora has already become dilapidated, thanks to the 'poor' quality of construction. Repairs have been carried out time and again, but experts have now certified that the structure will not stand for long.

When demolished, the building will make way for two towers of 48 and 30 floors each, with around 350 large and small flats to house sitting legislators, their personal staff and visitors, and ex-legislators.

According to a top official, the National Building Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC), a public sector undertaking of the Centre, will redevelop the structure at a cost of Rs 600-700 crore over two years. The towers will have ample parking space (at least seven floors), a commercial zone, restaurants, community and conference halls and accommodation for parliamentary committees.

Sources said the subject came up for discussion during the business advisory meeting (that decides the schedule of the legislative session) on Tuesday. The extreme step was suggested by the leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

One of the MLAs, who occupies a room at Manora, told mid-day that he would wait for another reminder. "We will object if we are not allowed time to move our things out. If the administration can play games with us, then we too will respond in the same way."

Accommodation for legislators has become a huge issue for the government as the oldest hostel, Majestic, near Regal Cinema, was closed for redevelopment two years ago after being declared unsafe by the BMC. With Manora's redevelopment plan, the government had tried to avail of alternative accommodation, but could not get it in bulk.

Another hostel called Akashvani is being operated smoothly despite being older than Manora, but it cannot house all MLAs, and a 20-room hostel near the state police headquarters is being used by former legislators. Considering the problem, the government has decided to give a house rent allowance of Rs 1 lakh per month to legislators.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates