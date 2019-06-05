Mumbai: MLA, two others stuck in lift at MLA hostel

national

They were banging the door of the lift and the elevator stopped mid-way

Three people, including an MLA, were stuck in a lift for over 30 minutes at Akashwani MLA hostel on Tuesday.

As per eye-witnesses, out of six lifts at the MLA hostel near Mantralaya, only one was working on Tuesday. Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana, Shashikant Khedekar and two staffers from MLC Vinayak Mete's office were in the lift at around 6.30 pm.

Santosh Kachre, Mete's PA told The Times Of India, We were going up to the fourth floor, but the lift went non-stop to the sixth floor and then came down. We kept pressing the stop button."

He said that they were banging the door of the lift and the elevator stopped mid-way.

He added, "The lift door had to be dismantled and we were all pulled out. Hot weather added to the suffocation inside."

