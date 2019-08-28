Mumbai: MLAs protest outside Sahyadri guest house after denied entry to meeting

mumbai

The legislators went on to complain that there was a meeting that was already scheduled with the cabinet ministers and despite that, they were denied entry by the police

Legislative Assembly members were apparently protesting outside the Sahyadri government guest house after their entry for a meeting with state cabinet ministers was denied on Wednesday.

"This is the first time that this has happened. I have been an MLA for the last 30 years and have even been a minister. There are also waiting rooms in the guest house, even then we are being kept waiting outside," said Jayaprakash Mundada, a Shiv Sena MLA.

Another Shivsena MLA Chandradeep Narke stated that he had come to the guest house in order to discuss the Kolhapur flood situation. "I wanted to meet minister Chandrakant Patil and discuss the flood situation in Kolhapur. We wanted to talk about how farmers' losses will be compensated," he said.

Later, MLA Chandradeep Narke had confirmed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had agreed to meet the MLAs after the cabinet meeting that was held in the premises was concluded.

