Mumbai: MMR has only 26 per cent of Maharashtra's active COVID-19 cases

Once the COVID-19 hot spot, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has seen its recovery rate almost double to 80 per cent in three months and its share of active patients in the state reduce by 5,287 cases. Within the MMR, Mumbai fared better than the rest combined. While the city has been seeing a downward trend in the active cases count since June 9, the rest of MMR saw a spike in July, before the numbers dropped in August.

The number of cases in the rest of MMR — Thane district, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar — started increasing after Unlock 1.0 in June. As of August 25, Mumbai had 17,931 active patients while the rest of MMR had 25,435. The total number of COVID-19 cases is also higher in the rest of MMR at 1,48,061 as compared to 1,37,683 in Mumbai. But, the recovery rate is almost the same, with 81.31 per cent in the city and 79.99 per cent in the rest of MMR.

43,373 active cases in MMR

The MMR's [including Mumbai] overall share of active cases has reduced since July 29, when the state's count stood at 1,44,694 and the region's at 58,558 — i.e. 40 per cent of the total active patients in the state. As on August 25, the state had 1,65,921 active patients, with just 43,373 in the MMR — i.e. 26 per cent of the state's total.

Asked on the possibility of reopening now that the active cases across MMR have reduced, a BMC official said, "The number of cases is reducing, but the pandemic is not over yet. There should be a balance in reopening which will be done as per the order from the state."

