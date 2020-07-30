Mumbai: MMRC has begun work in Aarey during lockdown, allege green activist

The decision regarding the car depot for metro line three is yet to be taken and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has put a stay on the work, but a city-based green activist has alleged that on Thursday afternoon the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) started the work.

Speaking to mid-day, green activist Amrita Bhattacharjee said, "On Thursday at 3:30 pm, MMRC returned to the site again in Aarey to start work and they told the tribal family staying there that the cases would go on in the court for years and because of these court cases MMRC would not stop work. In protest, Aashabai Bhoye and her daughter sat on the ground and asked the officials to take the JCB from over their body."



Workers of MMRC carrying out work at Aarey amid lockdown in the city

The activist further said that the Aarey tribal community is already struggling to earn livelihood.

"Many people have lost their jobs and don't have money to pay bills. Hence, many children are not able to attend online classes. Parents are worried about the future of their children. In this pandemic, when already people are struggling with their lives, the MMRC wants to destroy this tribal family's farmland. MMRC is getting more aggressive day by day. They are going back to their old arrogant behaviour. If Metro 3 car shed is going to be shifted out of Aarey then there is no need for MMRC to carry out any work in Prajapur Pada in Aarey," added Bhattacharjee.

In order to get an official comment for the story, an email has been sent to MMRC.

