Mumbai: MMRDA begins Eastern Express Highway pothole repair work

Taking serious note of an article published in mid-day which highlighted the bad condition of the pothole-ridden Eastern Express Highway stretch passing through the municipal limits of Thane, MMRDA has begun to repair it.

Speaking to mid-day, a senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) official said, "Instructions to repair the potholes on the Eastern Express Highway stretch passing through Thane Municipal limits have been given, and the work has already begun."

According to MMRDA officials, the ongoing rain spells have been a hindrance to the repairs and it is expected that they will be completed once a window of no rainfall is available.



Motorists had claimed the pothole-ridden road was dangerous. Pic /Sameer Markande

On August 18, mid-day had done a story, 'Highway or crater gully?' in which it was stated that the potholes-ridden stretch between Mulund toll plaza and Ghodbunder Road junction on the Eastern Express Highway was driving motorists crazy. Motorists driving along the stretch had alleged that the ongoing metro work on the highway had already shut one lane of the highway and was leading to traffic jams during morning and evening peak hours, and the uneven road surface posed a threat to them.

The situation of the arterial Thane Ghodbunder road stretch passing within the municipal limits of Thane was also not much different as the ongoing construction work on the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli metro line is causing traffic jams.

