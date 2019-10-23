Mumbai: MMRDA completes tree plantation drive in Gotheghar, Shil Phata

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday completed its tree plantation drive in Gotheghar, Shil Phata. RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, planted the fifty-one thousand one hundred fifty-first tree under the tripartite agreement arrived at by MMRDA, Forest Department, Thane and Maharashtra State Forest Development Corporation, Thane.

It may be noted that the tree plantation drive which began in the first week of August 2019 concluded on . "Let me underline that we are awake to the environmental issues and are only happy to undertake such programmes. Everyone must note that we officers, implementing megaprojects, are very sensitive to tree cutting. However, we also cannot overlook the environmental advantages of projects", said Rajeev after planting a Bakul Tree.

The tree plantation drive was undertaken in the area admeasuring 46 ha in Gotheghar. Out of the 51,151 trees, ten thousand trees have been planted in Titwala and Kalyan. According to MMRDA, the growth of all the trees will be monitored for a period of three years by experts.

"MMRDA has recently established a Garden Department and will be looking at more and more opportunities to tackle climate change", said Sanjay Khandare, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Bakul, Neem, Pimpal, Vad, Shiso, Tamhan, Arjun, Kadamb, Jarul, Jambul are few of the varieties that have been planted while completing the 51,151 tree plantation drive.

