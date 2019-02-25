Mumbai: MMRDA fed up of illegal stickers on metro pillars

national

Illegal advertisements and posters have come up on most of the under-construction pillars across the Metro 2A and Metro 7 corridors

Posters of a mobile application deface metro pillars in Malad and Goregaon. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Even before the entire Metro network in the city is up and running, miscreants have begun defacing its infrastructure. Illegal stickers on the pillars of under-construction metro lines is becoming a major menace for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials.

When mid-day visited the new link road along the Dahisar-D N Nagar Metro 2A corridor and the Western Highway road stretch of the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro 7, most of the piers were full of such advertisements. Posters of a mobile application here said 'Mumbaikar Thanekar Chal Unglikar' with pictures of a Modi-lookalike.

A traffic warden at the spot said that the banners or advertisements are pasted late in the night. "It becomes difficult to keep a tab on people all the time. I think this will only stop when authorities take strict action against those responsible," added the warden.

The poster menace peaks during the festive season when pillars become home to innumerous festival-related advertisements and announcements. The MMRDA has faced this issue in the past too, with the metro and monorail pillars. Stickers are pasted on monorail pillars in Wadala, Lalbaug and Parel. Removing these stickers is also a daunting task since a strong glue is used to paste them.

Rs 1,000

Fine for sticking posters in Metro premises

71

No. of people served notices in 2015 for sticking posters

Stick no bills

The Metro Railways Act, 2002, states that sticking of posters and banners in Metro premises is an offence, punishable with six months imprisonment or fine of R1,000. In 2015, 71 people, including shopkeepers and members of political parties, were served notices for sticking posters on the pillars of Versova-Ghatkopar Metro Line 1. About 28 police complaints were filed after offenders ignored the notices.

