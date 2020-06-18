Mumbai: MMRDA hands over BKC Phase-II COVID care centre to BMC

Of the total 1,000 beds, 100 will serve as ICU while the rest 900 will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Phase-II of the makeshift hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which will be used for treating critical symptomatic COVID-19 patients. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which completed the construction of the mega-hospital facility on March 30, later handed it over to BMC.

R A Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, "We are happy to set up this mega healthcare centre at BKC for treating COVID-19 patients. It gives me immense confidence that we were able to do our bit in this critical time of the pandemic. The patients who received treatment in the first phase facility of the healthcare centre have shared their testimony and expressed their satisfaction in getting timely treatment and necessary care."

The new Phase-II facility has additional 1,000 beds, of which 100 will serve as the intensive care unit (ICU) while the rest 900 will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities. The facility is equipped with ventilator machines (30 units), dialysis machines (18 units), ICCU beds (107) including five function motorised beds, CT-scan machine, mortuary (12 dead bodies) besides having housekeeping staff to take care of BKC's both COVID care centres.

For the construction of the first phase of Covid care centre at BKC, it cost R19.01 crore. The Phase-I is equipped with 1,036 quarantine beds. So far more than 500 patients are taking treatment in the first phase of the Covid care centre and every day 30 patients are reported to be recovering and going back home.

Besides this, for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) dedicated COVID healthcare centre, ICU comprising of 86 beds including five function motorised beds, ventilator machine (30 units), Single pacemaker dialysis machine (10 units), and mortuary centre (for 6 dead bodies) are available. Interestingly, for both the COVID care facilities at BKC, Thane's Jupiter Hospital is providing healthcare assistance without charging any fees.

Rs 19.01 cr

Total construction cost of Phase-I Covid care centre

