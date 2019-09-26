Mumbai: MMRDA holds investor-meet, highlights investment opportunities

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) held an investor meeting, which was organized by M/s. Philip Capital - and highlighted investment opportunities to various representatives from a total of sixteen companies.

The companies that attended the meet are M/s. Tata AIA Life, M/s.Enama Holdings Pt. Ltd., M/s.Reliance, M/s.Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd. M/s.Nippon Life Company, M/s.Principal Asset Management Pvt.Ltd., M/s.Goldman Sachs, M/s.Suyash Advisors, M/s. Avendus Capital Public Markets, M/s.Invesco Mutual Fund, M/s.IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd., M/s. Quantum Advisors Pvt.Ld., M/s.Aviva Life Insurance Co. India Ltd., M/s.HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., M/s.Tata Asset Management Ltd. and M/s.CPP Investment Board.

R. A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRD, who chaired the investor meets held today said, "We are in a total development mode in Mumbai as also the metropolitan region and have undertaken various infrastructure projects including various Metro corridors. There is an investment opportunity worth more than rupees one lakh crore."

"To provide improved mobility, connectivity, accessibility, safety with comfortable travel is our motto," said Rajeev further highlighting the mega projects such as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Project, Multi-Modal corridor, transit-oriented development, multi-modal integration including the 14-Line 337-km long Metro network.

The Metropolitan Commissioner further elaborated that the investors attending the meet were assured that the MMRDA's projects are being implemented without cost and time overruns and thus they should extend finances to contracting agencies working with MMRDA without any doubt.

