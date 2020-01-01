Mumbai: MMRDA issues directives; now pay Rs 5,000 a day if you pollute BKC

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has worked out measures in order to keep pollution emanating from various construction works in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) at bay. The development authority has issued directives for various works which are being carried out in the area, which is near Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's bungalow, failing to follow which will invite penalties.

The dust and air pollution has been a major issue in the business district of BKC. There is a lot of ongoing construction in BKC including the work of underground metro line three. The casting yard of the metro is also in G Block. The construction material and the muck from heavy vehicles that transport them, sometimes fall on the road and cause problems to people coming to BKC for work, etc.

Penalty for pollution

Taking note about this serious problem, the decision of imposing a penalty on those who cause pollution was taken on December 26. A senior official from MMRDA told mid-day that Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev has ordered the use of water sprinklers which will keep the air pollution in check.

"The Metro supervisor should ensure sprinklers are used in the casting yard. Should there be sand, dust particles, stone pellets, muck etc. on the roads, the stretches should be washed with water. If the authorities find pollution in the surrounding areas, it will invite a penalty of R5,000 per day," said an MMRDA official. Vehicles leaving the casting yard should have clean tyres, as this will help stop the muck from entering the main roads.

Organisers to comply

While granting permissions for functions on MMRDA grounds, the Authority has instructed that organisers should make sure the construction required for decoration etc is done without polluting the surroundings. The organisers have also been asked to make sure that they sprinkle water on the ground before doing any work. An amount as penalty will be deducted from organisers' deposits made in advance and action will be taken for failure to comply with rules. Besides tackling the pollution, MMRDA has also decided to keep a check on illegal parking at BKC. Vehicle owners will be fined R1,000 for the offence.

