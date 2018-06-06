Mumbai: MMRDA now wants bicycle paths all over the city

Newly-appointed Commissioner RA Rajeev has undertaken an innovative initiative to promote 'bicycle movement' on the lines of the one that started in 1974 in Bogota in Colombia



City planning authority Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) is looking to create dedicated bicycle paths and stands near Metro stations being developed in the megapolis.

Newly-appointed Commissioner RA Rajeev has undertaken an innovative initiative to promote 'bicycle movement' on the lines of the one that started in 1974 in Bogota in Colombia.

"I am considering pushing the bicycle movement. One cannot turn a blind eye to the way world is responding to the environment call," he said on Tuesday. Rajeev further said he is considering creating bicycle stands at Metro stations and a few dedicated cycle paths. He further said if the initiative gets good response, MMRDA may consider introducing a 'self-driven-cycle-cab' wherein one can take a cycle from a bike-station and reach another one to cross the distance.

