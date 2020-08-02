Mumbai: MMRDA official falls to death, police register accidental death case

A senior MMRDA official fell to death from his fourth floor residential apartment on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Kulvinder Singh Kapoor. He was attached to MMRDA as director (system). An accidental death record has been registered and further investigation is on.

According to information provided by the BKC police, the incident was reported on Saturday at 1 am, when security guards in the building complex for MMRDA officials found Kapoor's body. The BKC cops said that on Friday night, Kapoor's wife and 25-year-old son were in the apartment.

A senior officer said, "It's not clear whether he jumped or fell accidentally."

