Mumbai: MMRDA stalls 'Smart BKC' work in lieu of Metro 2B, bullet train work

A senior MMRDA official said, "There is no point spending crores of rupees on improving infrastructure when we'll have to modify them for the Metro and bullet train work. Hence, we will take it up after the construction work is completed."



Representation pic



The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has more important work on hand than making the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) smarter. In view of the DN Nagar-Mandale Metro 2B work and construction activities related to the bullet train, the authority has decided to put the Rs 70 crore 'Smart BKC' project on the backburner.

Confirming the development, a senior MMRDA official said, "A number of projects are going to pass through BKC, hence there will be a lot of construction activities in the area. That is why we have decided to hold the 'Smart BKC' project for now, which we were going to take up on the lines of the smart city project."

He further said, "There is no point spending crores of rupees on improving infrastructure when we'll have to modify them for the Metro and bullet train work. Hence, we will take it up after the construction work is completed."

Smarter BKC

In 2015, the MMRDA had announced the Rs 70-crore 'Smart BKC' project on the lines of the central government's smart city project. They had planned to introduce hi-speed Internet for 30 minutes, smart parking lots with electric cars for last-mile connectivity, street lights with motion sensors, and advanced CCTV networks as part of the project.

Also read: Mumbai: MMRDA's plan to convert BKC into smart township finds many takers

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates