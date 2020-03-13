Mumbai: MMRDA takes preventive measures at headquarters for COVID-19

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated steps to curtail the onslaught of COVID-19, also infamously known as Corona Virus. The Authority has taken sanitary measures in its BKC headquarters of the government institution to ensure safety of its staff and visitors.

MMRDA has installed wash basins with hand-wash liquid soap at the entrance of the headquarters. Each visitor and staff member has to wash their hands before boarding the elevator for their respective work. The department heads have also been instructed to keep their cabin doors open to avoid constant touch on door handles. Moreover, an expert doctor of a government hospital was called over at the headquarters to deliver the message of preventive measures to avoid the spread of virus.



Illustration: Atul Jain

All the heads of their respective department are requested to share precautions to be followed by the team. Should there be any symptoms present, the person should be asked to work from home as a precautionary measure. The information technology cell will help enable all such staff members to work remotely.

RA Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said the Authority takes health measures seriously and cares for its staffers and visitors. "At a vulnerable situation such as this, it is our responsibility to lead from the front. This is the least one can do to safeguard the members of the institution. If every institution takes the preventive measures appropriately, it will help mitigate the pandemic that Corona Virus is. Prevention is the best cure. All the best to everyone. We care for everyone. Take good care of yourself and your family members," the commissioner added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates