Mumbai: MMRDA to organise workshop for stake holders of Metro Line 2A and 7

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited stakeholders to a workshop on last-mile connectivity for Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7. The Authority will hold the workshop on March 3, 2020.

According to a press release issued by the MMRDA, the workshop will be organised to obtain feedback and suggestions on providing connectivity and also decide on the design, construction, O & M arrangement, terms and conditions, and other modalities. Metro Line 2A and Line 7 are in the advanced stage of completion and both these lines are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

As the Metro corridors pass through densely urbanised areas and the Metro stations are generally located in close proximity to residential and commercial development areas, there is an opportunity to provide last-mile connectivity from Metro stations to neighbouring areas which will help decongest roads and increase pedestrian safety.

The Mumbai Metro Master Plan is prepared with an objective to improve the traffic and transportation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and to provide a metro system within one km reach. MMRDA has planned a metro network of 14 lines of more than 337 km with more than 225 stations. A significant length of the network will be operational in the next three to four years.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates