Mumbai: MMRDA to spend Rs 50 crore for smooth ride from Mahim to Andheri

During peak hours, motorists take about 45-60 minutes to travel from Mahim to Andheri owing to the potholes. File pic

Motorists travelling on the arterial western express highway (WEH) from Mahim to Andheri will soon find pothole-free roads as MMRDA is planning to spend over R50 crore for the repair, resurfacing and maintenance works.

Apart from this, MMRDA has also invited tenders for improvement to the main carriageway, slip lane, service road and flyover by bituminous treatment from Mahim junction to Teachers colony subway on WEH. Tenders have also been called for similar repair works from Teachers colony subway to Milan subway and from Milan Subway to Andheri-Kurla junction.

The bidder who gets the contract will have to complete the work and look after the maintenance of the same for a period of 11 months and the total amount of tender for the work on these 3 stretches is worth over Rs 53 crore.

Talking to mid-day, MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "We have invited tenders for improving the main carriageway, slip lane, service road and flyover by bituminous treatment of WEH stretch from Mahim to Andheri and are expecting a good response from the bidders."

The entire stretch from Mahim to Andheri is currently in a poor condition with motorists taking nearly 45 to 60 minutes to travel from Mahim to Andheri during peak hours.

As per the plan, Rs 21.54 crore will be spent on repairing the Mahim junction to Teachers colony subway, Rs 17.61 crore would be utilised on Teacher colony subway to Milan subway and Rs 14.21 crore would be used to fix the stretch between Milan subway to Andheri-Kurla junction.

