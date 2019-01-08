Mumbai: MNS, Congress mount pressure against Adani on billing surge

national

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam will personally attend the public hearing at the MERC office on Tuesday to register his objections over the hiked power tariff and allegedly inflated bills dispatched to suburban electricity consumers

Sanjay Nirupam

With the matter of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited's (AEML) billing surge up for hearing today, political parties are mounting further pressure on the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam will personally attend the public hearing at the MERC office on Tuesday to register his objections over the hiked power tariff and allegedly inflated bills dispatched to suburban electricity consumers. Addressing a press conference, Nirupam said he feared that MERC might approve the hiked tariff. "We are against the rise of power tariff. I am also a consumer of AEML. I will register my objections with MERC," he added.

Meanwhile, MNS too wrote to the AEML office at Borivli, threatening to escalate their agitation if power connections are cut due to non-payment of bills. "Till the time the probe is completed, AEML should not disconnect supply of any consumer if he/she does not pay the bill due to dispute over the amount," Nayan Kadam, MNS vice-president told mid-day.

