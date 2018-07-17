Mumbai: MNS men dig up footpath outside Mantralaya to protest against potholes

All the MNS members present there were taken to the Marine Drive police station, where eight of them involved in digging up the footpath were arrested," Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I) said

Representational Picture

Some members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) dug up a pavement outside the Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, in the wee hours today as a mark of protest against potholes on roads, police said.

At least eight MNS workers were arrested in this connection, a senior police official said.

"A group of around 20 workers of the MNS gathered outside the Mantralaya around 3 am today and started digging up a footpath using spades and other tools to protest against the potholes on roads," he said.

The police staff posted on duty at the Mantralaya rushed towards the protesters and tried to stop them, he said.

"All the MNS members present there were taken to the Marine Drive police station, where eight of them involved in digging up the footpath were arrested," Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone -I) said.

#WATCH MNS workers break road in front of Mantralaya in Mumbai to protest against potholes in the city, late last night. pic.twitter.com/IiSn7J8DFl — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

This comes a day after some MNS members attacked a government office in adjoining Navi Mumbai, to vent their ire over potholes dotting the 39-km stretch between Sion and Panvel.

Accidents on pothole-ridden roads have claimed five lives in adjoining Thane region since last month. The victims lost balance and fell as their two-wheeler hit potholes.

