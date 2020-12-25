Mumbai: MNS workers vandalise Amazon office in Vasai

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Friday vandalised an office of e-commerce giant Amazon, located in Vasai.

The attack comes a day after a Mumbai court issued notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray, asking him to appear before it on January 5. The notice was issued by the court while hearing Amazon's plea.

The Raj Thackeray-led party had warned the multinational company and threatened to discontinue Amazon and other e-commerce companies from operating in the city if they do not include Marathi as one of the preferred language options on their respective apps.

Earlier, MNS workers had allegedly assaulted an advocate, representing Amazon, outside the Dindoshi sessions court.

In October, Amazon had approached the Dindoshi court over MNS' threat. Interestingly, the MNS party has started a campaign called 'No Marathi, No Amazon'.

"If you don't accept our language in Maharashtra, you will not be accepted by us here," the party said in its campaign against the e-commerce giant.

The MNS workers have also put up posters outside Amazon's office in Mumbai with the hashtag #BanAmazon."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news