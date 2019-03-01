Mumbai: Mobile thefts at crowded stations, in trains rise to 3,100 pc in six years

national

No one enjoys getting into a jam-packed Mumbai local during peak hours. No one but pickpockets, that is. In response to an RTI query, the Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed that mobile thefts have skyrocketed to 3,100 % in the last six years (2013-2018). To put this in perspective, last year, an average of 89 phones were stolen from train commuters each day. Compare this to 2013, when the per day theft rate was just three phones.

Gone forever

In these six years, the GRP registered theft FIRs for a total of 59,904 stolen phones, with an estimated value of around Rs 99.5 crore. Most of this took place in 2017 and 2018, when there was a sharp increase in phone larceny. Until then, the theft figures had still remained in the 2000s, before rising suddenly to 20,764 in 2017, and to 32,476 in 2018.

What's more, as the theft rate rises, the GRP's rate of recovery falls further. In 2013, the cops had managed to recover nearly 68% of stolen phones, which plunged to a mere 7.7% last year.

All this came to light after activist Shakeel Ahmed filed a request for information under the Right to information (RTI) Act. According to him, alarming as these figures are, they don't show the full extent to which pickpockets are operating in crowded trains and stations. "Mobile theft gangs are very active on railway premises, taking advantage of the heavy flow of passengers during peak hours. These are just figures of phone theft FIRs. In most cases, the GRP merely registers such as cases as missing phone complaints," said Ahmed.

Modus operandi

After observing the significant rise in cases, the GRP studied the gangs' modus operandi. Sources from the GRP and RPF said that most of these crooks hail from other states. Each member is given a role, either as a lookout, or to cover the main pickpocket, or distract commuters while the crime is afoot. They either erase the IMEI number, or sell them in Nepal and Bangladesh. They prefer to steal at crowded stations rather than trains, to make escape easier. GRP Commissioner Niket Kaushiktold said, "More cases are being registered now, which is why the figures are higher. Our detection rate has also doubled over the years. Recently, we arrested several mobile theft gangs."

Where do all the cell phones go?

RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed says these are only figures for theft FIRs, but cops register many cases as missing phones

GRP chief claims detection rate has doubled, but recovery was 7.7% last year

The thieves change the IMEI number so the phones cannot be traced

Some are sold in Nepal, Bangladesh; many are used in cyber crime and terrorism

59,904

Total no. of phones stolen since 2013

Rs 99.5cr

Value of the stolen cell phones

8.8k

Total no. of phones recovered since 2013

89

No. of phones stolen per day last year

32,476

No. of cell phones stolen in 2018

1,045

No. of mobile phones stolen in 2013

14.8%

Recovery rate of GRP since 2013

03

No. of phones stolen per day in 2013

