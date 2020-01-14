Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale misses being kissed by the sun. Here's why

Vaishnavi Andhale looks stunning as she poses amidst the backdrop of Silber beach in Mumbai. Picture/Instagram Vaishnavi Andhale

Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. Recently, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she is seen posing amidst the backdrop of sun, sand, and water.

On Tuesday, Vaishnavi took to Instagram shared a candid picture amidst the backdrop of Silver beach in Mumbai. Vaishnavi and water are synonymous with each other. The upcoming model from Mumbai loves sharing photos by the pool and beaches.

While sharing the picture with her fans on the Gram, Vaishnavi wrote: Missing the sun kissing. She ended her caption with Sun, water wave and palm tree emoticons. From the picture, it appears as if the Mumbai model had quality time at the beach.

The stunning diva, who is a student of KC College, couldn't seem to get enough of the serene beaches of Mumbai. From her caption, it appears as if the model and fashion icon is missing being sun-kissed! This isn't the first time that the young and upcoming model from Mumbai flaunted her love beaches.

On past occasions, Vaishnavi has shared candid pictures of herself by the pool and beaches where she is seen enjoying the peace and tranquility that they offer. Here are a few instances when Vaishnavi Andhale showed off her love for all things; the sun, sand, palm trees, and beautiful beaches!

When Vaishnavi Andhale twinned with the Jet Ski during her trip to Goa.

When the Mumbai model showed her vibe during her cruise trip to the beautiful state of Goa.

When Vaishnavi looked ravishing as she posed in a colourful bikini with a white shirt and black shorts during her trip to Vasco da Gama, Goa.

