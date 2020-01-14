Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale misses being kissed by the sun. Here's why
In the picture, Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 Vaishnavi Andhale looked ravishing as she as posed amidst the backdrop of a beautiful beach
Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale, who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. Recently, the 20-year-old model took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself where she is seen posing amidst the backdrop of sun, sand, and water.
View this post on Instagram
Missing the sun kissing âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ´ Captured by ðÂÂ¸ @biryanimasala
On Tuesday, Vaishnavi took to Instagram shared a candid picture amidst the backdrop of Silver beach in Mumbai. Vaishnavi and water are synonymous with each other. The upcoming model from Mumbai loves sharing photos by the pool and beaches.
While sharing the picture with her fans on the Gram, Vaishnavi wrote: Missing the sun kissing. She ended her caption with Sun, water wave and palm tree emoticons. From the picture, it appears as if the Mumbai model had quality time at the beach.
The stunning diva, who is a student of KC College, couldn't seem to get enough of the serene beaches of Mumbai. From her caption, it appears as if the model and fashion icon is missing being sun-kissed! This isn't the first time that the young and upcoming model from Mumbai flaunted her love beaches.
On past occasions, Vaishnavi has shared candid pictures of herself by the pool and beaches where she is seen enjoying the peace and tranquility that they offer. Here are a few instances when Vaishnavi Andhale showed off her love for all things; the sun, sand, palm trees, and beautiful beaches!
View this post on Instagram
Didn’t realise my outfit matched with the Jet Ski lol ð #goa
When Vaishnavi Andhale twinned with the Jet Ski during her trip to Goa.
When the Mumbai model showed her vibe during her cruise trip to the beautiful state of Goa.
When Vaishnavi looked ravishing as she posed in a colourful bikini with a white shirt and black shorts during her trip to Vasco da Gama, Goa.
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale can definitely nail any attire with much ease and comfort. The 20-year-old model who represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019 loves thigh-high slit ensembles and can rock it like nobody else.
In photo: Vaishnavi Andhale shines in a V-neck white dress as she captions the pic: Stay strong always
Vaishnavi Andhale is a vision in this stunning thigh-high slit dress in hues of gold and silver. The 20-year-old model from Mumbai paired her stunning outfit with minimal accessories, subtle make-up and left her long tresses open, which gave her a natural look.
For her outing in the city, Vaishnavi Andhale wore this silver skirt and paired it with a spaghetti crop top in hues of white. The model from Mumbai, who describes herself as Miss India Maharashtra 2019 on her Insta bio, looked like a diva as she aced the risque statement dress by leaving her elegant tresses open.
For her visit to the coastal town of Alibaug in Maharashtra, the 20-year-old model looked ravishing in a thigh-high slit black dress. While sharing this photo from her stay in Alibaug, Vaishnavi Andhale said: The most beautiful thing you can wear is your confidence!
Vaishnavi Andhale never shys away from showing her love for these dresses. The model shared this stunning photo from her Miss India days, where she had donned a beachwear outfit with a thigh-high slit. Vaishnavi simply looked beautiful as she captioned the picture: Faith it till you make it!
In photo: Vaishnavi Andhale shines in a full-sleeve black dress as she shows off her sash. She captioned this: Each day is a new day and I’m learning so much.
Vaishnavi Andhale, who won the Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Photogenic award at the Miss India finale, shared this stunning photo where she is seen showing off her chiseled body as she shines in a thigh-high slit dress in hues of orange. Vaishnavi captioned this one: Feeling tropical
Vaishnavi Andhale can be seen channeling her chic vibes through this stunning floral thigh-high slit dress which she paired with strapped pumps and subtle make-up. The 20-year-old model who is a student of law parted her long tresses at one side as she played with her hair. Vaishnavi captioned this one: Exist loudly!
Sharing a leaf from her trip to serene baches, Vaishnavi Andhale looks chic in this stunning off-shoulder boho dress. The 20-year-old model, who is also a food reviewer, and digital content creator looked gorgeous as she nailed the boho look with oomph. She captioned this one: Keep the love flowing!
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale looks beach-ready as she poses in a stunning yellow spaghetti strap dress. While sharing this photo, Vaishnavi wrote: Take me to the ocean!
Vaishnavi Andhale shared this stunning photo of herself while she was celebrating Christmas in 2018. For the festival, Vaishnavi looked elegant in a pastel pink off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit in the front. While sharing the photo, Vaishnavi wrote: Merry Christmas to all!
Vaishnavi Andhale makes a style statement in this velvet sculpted one-shoulder dress as she walks the ramp. The model from Mumbai can't seem to get enough of her love for modelling as she captions the photo in her own cheeky style. She writes: Hitting the ramp like and ends her caption with a sparkle emoticon.
Mumbai-based model Vaishnavi Andhale has been making waves ever since she represented Maharashtra at Miss India 2019. The 20-year-old model, who is quite active on Instagram has been setting the internet on fire with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices. But, Vaishnavi has a soft corner for the thigh-high slit outfits and her pictures in these risque outfits are truly a must-see.
(All photos/Instagram Vaishnavi Andhale)
