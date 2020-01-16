Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale relishes Chinese cuisine in Lower Parel
Vaishnavi often shares a leaf out of her happy-go-lucky life by sharing amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more
Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale, who has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices, on Thursday took to Instagram to share inside pictures from her photoshoot sessions where the 20-year-old model was seen gorging on delicious food.
A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story
While sharing the pictures from her shoot session, the stunning diva, who is a student of KC College was seen relishing Chinese cuisine from one of the popular restaurants in Lower Parel. The upcoming model shared the pictures as her Gram story and tagged the hotel and the location in her post.
A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story
From piping hot Dimsums to delicious fried rice and more, the winner of Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 ate them all. Vaishnavi came into the limelight when she won the Fbb Colors Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 and represented the state at Miss India 2019 competition. Model, fashionista, content creator and an Influencer are few of the facest of her illustrious career so far.
As you all know how much I love food and I have my personal space called VIBE WITH V where I go for the Food tasting and Restaurant reviewing and creating content for both of us including Fashion and fun videos for you all to know the best places in Bombay to visit so far. We often tend to get a lot of variety of dishes to taste and are unable to complete all of them at a time. So instead of wasting the food and giving it back, I always pack the food and give it to the ones whom I feel are in a need, on my way back home. This brings a smile on their face and it automatically makes my day by seeing them happy. I feel really blessed to have everything whatever I have in my life and thank god everyday for it and hence I try to do a small gesture from my side as much as I can to bring a smile on someone else’s face, cause why not ? @missindiaorg @rajnigandhasilverpearls #actofgoodness #missindia2019 #feminamissindia2019 #spreadlove
Besides being a model, Vaishnavi is also a food reviewer, content creator and an Insta sensation. She is often seen sharing leaf out of her happy-go-lucky life by sharing amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more.
The model has her own personal space called 'VIBE WITH V', where she goes for food reviews to various restaurants. Through one of her food reviews, Vaishnavi revealed that she gets a variety of dishes to taste and at times, she is unable to complete all of them at a time.
She further revealed that instead of wasting the food or giving it back, she packs the food and gives it to the ones that need the most. Vaishnavi says sharing food brings a smile on their face and it automatically makes her day by seeing them happy.
20-year-old Vaishnavi Andhale is an upcoming model from Mumbai and a stunning diva in the making. The millennial model describes herself as 'Fbb Colors Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019'.
Vaishnavi Andhale was born and brought up in Mumbai. She finished her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Fort. While sharing this pic, Vaishnavi captioned writes: I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me!
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale looks like a super-confident model as she shows off her modelling skills.
Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale's interest lies in modelling, acting, drawing, and painting and the millennial model from Mumbai who is a student and model by profession is pursuing her further studies from KC College, Churchgate.
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale impresses her fans and followers with her infectious smile.
In picture: Miss India Maharashtra 2019, Vaishnavi Andhale shimmers in a velvet dress as she captions the photo, 'Wake up and do all that you can. Rise and Shine!'
Vaishnavi Andhale came into the limelight when she won 2 titles at the star-studded grand finale of the Miss India beauty pageant which was held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium at Worli, Mumbai. Andhale won the Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Hair awards.
Vaishnavi Andhale who won the Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Hair took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. While sharing the pics with the awards she captioned it: Feeling grateful to win 2 titles last night for the sub-contest awards night - Miss Photogenic and Miss Beautiful Hair!
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale shows off her near-perfectly toned body as she shines in a high slit dress. Vaishnavi captions the pic: Feeling tropical.
Vaishnavi Andhale and water are synonymous to each other. She loves sharing photos by the pool and beaches.
In pic: Vaishnavi Andhale can't seem to get enough of the serene beaches of Goa.
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale, who is seen enjoying champagne by the pool gets cheeky with this post of hers. While sharing the pic, Andhale writes: Let's get drunk, make mistakes and blame it on the alcohol!!
Vaishnavi Andhale who won the Miss Beautiful Hair and Miss Photogenic award describes herself as a 'Free Soul person' from Bombay, India. She further aptly defines herself in one line - My limit is beyond the sky!
Sharing a leaf out of her happy-go-lucky life, Vaishnavi Andhale is seen bonding with her Miss India friends away from her home in Delhi. In the pic, Andhale is seen sharing a hearty laugh with friends. She captions this one: When Miss Maharashtra meets Miss Delhi and Miss Uttarakhand. Had the best time today in Delhi with my favourites - Siddhi Gupta and Mansi Sehgal!
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale shines in a v-neck white dress as she captions the pic: Stay strong always.
Through this picture, Vaishnavi Andhale proves that she is truly a Mumbaikar as she too loves enjoying the sunsets in Mumbai. While sharing this picture posing amidst the backdrop of the Gateway of India, Vaishnavi writes: Watch more Sunsets than Netflix.
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale looks like the picture-perfect desi girl as she shines in a gold saree with her beautiful hair tied in a bun.
Besides being a model, and a college student, Vaishnavi Andhale is also a food reviewer, content creator and an Insta sensation. The model is often seen sharing leaf out of her happy-go-lucky life by sharing amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more.
Being the kind-hearted person that she is, Vaishnavi Andhale doesn't like to waste food and rather opts to take it back with her and give the ones who are in need of it. Through her Insta post, she says sharing food brings a smile on their face and it automatically makes her day by seeing them happy.
In picture: Vaishnavi Andhale gives a packet of meal to a needy person.
In picture: A sunkissed Vaishnavi Andhale runs her hand through her long tresses as she can't seem to control her excitement for the advent of Christmas. She writes: Can’t wait for Christmas.
In an interview, Vaishnavi Andhale revealed that 'Respect, Personality, and Expressive' are the three qualities that she admires in a man. In the same interview, she also revealed that her favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor.
Vaishnavi Andhale also supports the LGBTQ movement and in the picture, she is seen taking part in the LGBTQ parade organised by the LGBT community in Mumbai. While sharing this pic, Vaishnavi wrote: "IT'S OKAY" It's okay to be a girl, boy, transgender, gay, lesbian, bisexual. It's just okay. Proud to be a part and support them. No one can take away your sexuality!
