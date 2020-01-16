Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale relishes Chinese cuisine in Lower Parel

Besides being a model and a student, Vaishnavi Andhale is also a food reviewer, content creator and an Insta sensation. Picture/Instagram Vaishnavi Andhale

Mumbai model Vaishnavi Andhale, who has been making waves with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices, on Thursday took to Instagram to share inside pictures from her photoshoot sessions where the 20-year-old model was seen gorging on delicious food.



A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story

While sharing the pictures from her shoot session, the stunning diva, who is a student of KC College was seen relishing Chinese cuisine from one of the popular restaurants in Lower Parel. The upcoming model shared the pictures as her Gram story and tagged the hotel and the location in her post.



A screengrab of Vaishnavi Andhale's Insta story

From piping hot Dimsums to delicious fried rice and more, the winner of Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 ate them all. Vaishnavi came into the limelight when she won the Fbb Colors Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019 and represented the state at Miss India 2019 competition. Model, fashionista, content creator and an Influencer are few of the facest of her illustrious career so far.

Besides being a model, Vaishnavi is also a food reviewer, content creator and an Insta sensation. She is often seen sharing leaf out of her happy-go-lucky life by sharing amazing pictures from food reviews to photoshoots and much more.

The model has her own personal space called 'VIBE WITH V', where she goes for food reviews to various restaurants. Through one of her food reviews, Vaishnavi revealed that she gets a variety of dishes to taste and at times, she is unable to complete all of them at a time.

She further revealed that instead of wasting the food or giving it back, she packs the food and gives it to the ones that need the most. Vaishnavi says sharing food brings a smile on their face and it automatically makes her day by seeing them happy.

