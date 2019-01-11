Mumbai: Model's pet Doberman run over on Gorai beach

national

Model's dog was hit by speeding car near Gorai beach in Borivli despite cops strictly disallowing vehicles on the beach

Model Sophia D'Souza was walking her dog at the beach when the car hit him

Animals being victims of human apathy is unfortunately not rare. The beloved pet of makeup artiste and model Sophia D'Souza became a victim of one such incident earlier this week when a speeding car hit him near Gorai beach.



Tyson, the Doberman, was declared dead at the Bhayandar veterinary hospital

The police on Thursday caught the accused following investigations into the case registered under sections 279 and 429 (for causing the maiming or death of an animal) of the IPC.

The accused, Gorakh Pandey, 24, is a Mira Road resident and was visiting Gorai beach with a friend on Monday, police said, while D'Souza who is from Andheri East was at the beach with her fiancé Deepak Somalkar, a stage artiste.



Driving on the beach is strictly prohibited

While they were walking along the beach with the two-year-old pet Tyson (a Doberman) at around 2 pm, a Baleno car drove towards them at full speed and before the two could react, Tyson was crushed under the wheel of the car while the driver fled the spot.

"My intention behind registering a complaint is to deter such behaviour. Driving on the beach here is restricted with clear instruction boards put up everywhere. This needs to be monitored strictly to prevent such accidents," she said.

