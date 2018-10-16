Mumbai: Molester teacher finally sacked by Andheri school

crime

The case dates back to April 2013 when the principal was approached by three students complaining about sexual harassment by the teacher who sent porn clips to them and touched them inappropriately

The services of the teacher of an Andheri school, who was accused of molesting students, were terminated by the management. The order issued on Monday has provided a sense of relief to the complainants, as well as the principal, who has been fighting for justice for over five years now. The accused, found guilty of sexually harassing students, was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a Special POCSO court on August 13.

But he was out on bail and had resumed duty on August 18. The school management on Monday issued the termination order of the teacher. The principal, whose services were terminated for taking the issue to higher authorities, has expressed satisfaction with the move.

"The teacher, who had been convicted by the POCSO court, was back in the job within few days. It was like a mockery of the court," said the principal.

The case

The principal was approached by three students in April 2013 complaining about sexual harassment by the teacher who sent porn clips to them and touched them inappropriately.

Soon, 35 others from the same class approached her with similar complaints. She went to the management and was shocked to see they took no action. Her services were terminated whereas the teacher was back after an internal committee declared him not guilty. The principal has been fighting the battle since. She was reinstated in 2014.

