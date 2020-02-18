Mumbai: Monday recorded as hottest day of the year at 38 degrees

Mumbaikars saw a sudden rise in temperatures as Monday was recorded to be the hottest day of the year so far at 38 degree Celsius. The Santacruz observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a temperatures seven degrees Celsius above normal. The weatherman also predicted that the sultry weather is likely to continue for the next two days.

Monday was the hottest day recorded past three years. The city last experienced such a high temperature on February 19, 2017 when the mercury soared to 38.8 degree Celsius.

According to the IMD the sharp rise in temperatures was seen due to a delay in setting sea breeze and the dry easterly winds all over the state. Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying that Borivali has recorded the highest temperature in the city at 39.4 degree Celsius and Kandivali just behind at 38.4 and Santacruz at 38.1 degree Celsius.

Location Specific Max & Min Temp of Mumbai on 18 Feb indicates warming throughout city. Soaring daytime temp yesterday afternoon were much abve normal ~ 7 Deg C at Scz.

Bandra 37, Scz 38.1, Kandiwali E 38.4, Boriwali E 39.4, Gahtkopar 38.5, Mulund 37.5

Trend to continue today

TC pic.twitter.com/qxNuHRKCVj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) February 18, 2020

He also said the city warmed up in last 24 hours due to the high temperature. “Not usual but Feb has climatology support for very high Tmax & very low Tmin too,” he said, adding that as per meteograms, the Tmax could be on higher side on Tuesday, only to gradually fall on Wednesday.

Mumbai warmed up in last 24 hrs, with max temp yesterday going 38+ °C. Not usual but Feb has climatology support for very high Tmax & very low Tmin too.

Today also Tmax could be on higher side, from tomorrow onwards likely to lower gradually as seen from models meteograms.

TC PL pic.twitter.com/tBXP5bQbuB — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) February 18, 2020

The IMD's Santacruz Observatory recorded maximum temperature 38.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature 22.4 degree Celsius. On the other hand, Colaba Observatory recorded maximum temperature 34.7 degree Celsius and minimum temperature 22.2 degree Celsius.

