Mumbai: Monorail Phase I to be on track from September

Days after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that it was in talks with IL & FS and current operator Scomi Engineering to restart the services of Wadala-Chembur monorail Phase-I, the authorities on Friday said that it would be resumed by September 1.

Confirming the development, an MMRDA official said, "We have decided to restart the monorail Phase-I services from September 1. Scomi Engineering will operate the corridor."

Sources said that MMRDA was in talks with Scomi to ensure that the services were resumed latest by November and had also asked them to submit a plan by July 31. However, the company has already given the plan to MMRDA and according to it the monorail would be on track from next month. Launched in the year 2014, the monorail service was stopped in November last year after fire gutted two of its coaches.

