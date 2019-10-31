Mumbai Monorail revenue rises as more people opt to ride on it this Diwali

This picture has been used for representational purpose only.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said more people opted to travel by the Mumbai Monorail this Diwali.

The Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle corridor ridership saw an increase in revenue during the Diwali days, as compared to other working days. The figures rose from less than 7,000 ridership on October 27 to more than 11,500 on October 29.

The ridership on New Year's day and Bhai Dooj saw a leap in footfalls as compared to regular days. While October 27 saw ridership of 6,786, on October 28 the footfalls increased to 9,591. The following day saw an even better ridership, which stood at 11,630.

The Monorail also saw a surge in revenue on these days. The revenue generated on October 27 was Rs 1,36,370. The figure saw a jump of more than Rs 60,000 on October 28 at Rs 1,99,705, while the next day recorded another leap up to Rs 2,42,990 on October 29.

"I congratulate team monorail for performing relentlessly even when there are less coaches and longer headway times. I am sure after procurement of new coaches, the same team will do wonders," said RA Rajeev, Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The monorail facilitates the journey from Chembur to Saat Rasta near Mahalaxmi in 45 minutes. It currently takes a frustrating two hours by road, and if travelling by train, commuters must change two trains to reach Mahalaxmi.

At almost 20 kilometres, Mumbai monorail is the third-largest route in the world after China with 98 kilometres and Japan with 28 kilometres.

