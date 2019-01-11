Mumbai monorail revenue soars as BEST bus strike continues

national

Wadala- Chembur monorail Phase-I registers more commuters bringing in more revenue during the first three days of BEST strike

Representational Image

While the BEST bus strike was causing an inconvenience to the Mumbaikars, the Wadala Chembur monorail and the Versova Andheri Ghatkopar metro line one has proved as a boon to the commuters as both these important services helped the commuters in providing hassle-free journey.

The Wadala- Chembur monorail Phase-I has been known for low ridership since the time the services begun on the corridor as the majority of the corridor passes through isolated patches of the site where there are fewer commuters. However, the same monorail corridor has come as a boon for Mumbaikars during the BEST strike and commuters have preferred travelling by the monorail.

According to a press release issued by MMRDA, India’s first Monorail running from Wadala to Chembur and back has carried more number of commuters bringing in more revenue during the first three days of BEST strike.

"The Monorail has cumulatively carried 72,249 commuters on January 8, 9 and 10, 2019, that is, 30,295 more commuters as compared to the immediate previous three days on January 5, 6 and 7, 2019 when it carried 41,954 commuters. The revenue collected on January 8, 9 and 10 is Rs.4,87,060/-, that is, Rs.1,93,644 more than collected on January 5, 6 and 7, 2019 on which days a revenue of Rs.2,93,416/- was collected," stated MMRDA press release.

Commuters and Revenue on January 5, 6 and 7, 2019.

Commuters and Revenue on January 8, 9 and 10, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates