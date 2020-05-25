Mumbai: Monsoon protection work on CSMT-Uran line restarts

Work is being done on the line to protect the structures under construction from monsoon wear and tear

Even as the state continues to be in the fourth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, the railways have restarted work on phase II of the direct Mumbai CSMT-Uran suburban line in order to protect the structures under construction from water-logging and other monsoon-related wear and tear. Once complete, this final stretch of the project will provide connectivity to the new airport, when it opens up. According to sources, the line might be opened up by 2021 if normalcy resumes post monsoon.

A senior engineer working on the line said, "We have started work at six places at various levels after taking permission from the Raigad Collector so that structures that are being constructed are adequately protected from monsoon-related problems. This involves work on the new station building, platform covers and bridges along the line."

The new stations where work has been undertaken include Ranjanpada, Nhava Sheva, Dronagiri and Uran. Of the total 27-km stretch, about 12 km till Kharkopar is already operational.

The phase two of the project from Kharkopar to Uran had been facing a number of issues, including land acquisition and forest clearances, which are now being handled jointly by the Central Railways and CIDCO.

The Uran suburban railway line will not only be an advantage for those travelling to the new airport, but it will also offer connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. And keeping the future growth in mind, the railways and CIDCO are planning infrastructure to provide direct connectivity to suburban trains. Once the line is ready, it would take commuters an average of 1.45 hours to reach Uran. The existing freight line to Uran is about 95.10 km from Mumbai CST and the new line will pass through a shorter route and cut the distance by nearly half.

The senior engineer said that the new line connects the existing harbour line at two points. One arm goes to Nerul and the other to Belapur. Both these arms will converge at a point called Kile about 3 km from Nerul and Belapur each, and the straight double line continues till Uran.

Suburban connectivity

. Total length of Mumbai CSMT-Uran line: 26.7 kms

. Phase-I from Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar: 12.4 km (double line)

. Phase-II from Kharkopar to Uran: 14.3 km (double line)

. Total cost: '1,782 crore

