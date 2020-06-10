Mumbai: Month-old leopard cub strays from mom, is brought to SGNP

The rescue centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has a new member now — about a month-old male leopard cub. The cub was found in a sugarcane field last week near Nashik and was brought to SGNP after the attempts to reunite it with its mother failed due to Cyclone Nisarga.

According to forest officials, the sugarcane workers began harvesting the crop, which may have resulted in the cub separating from its mother. On two consecutive days, the forest officials found two leopard cubs separated from their mothers at the same location.

They were successful in uniting the first cub with its mother. However, due to strong winds and heavy rain, the officials failed to unite this male cub with its mother. After failed attempts, the cub was taken to Nashik Range for a while. Then with no option left, on June 4 the officials brought the cub to SGNP leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

Veterinary Officer at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "The approximately one-month-old cub is in a healthy condition and weighs 1,430 gms. We

are feeding him chicken soup and small pieces of chicken."

"The cub was sent to SGNP Leopard Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre from Nasik as the efforts to reunite him with its mother failed. Currently, we have kept him at rest house No. 8 and is 24×7 under strict surveillance," Range Forest Officer and Superintendent of Lion and Tiger Safari at SGNP, Vijay Barabde said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news