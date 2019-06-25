Mumbai: More than 33,000 motorists fined for tinted films on windows in last 5 months

national

Though the number of violators has decreased in the last seven years, more than 33,000 motorists have been fined for tinted films on windows in the last five months

Representational Picture

Despite the orders of the Supreme Court, several motorists in the city and across Mumbai are still flouting the

rule and are applying tinted or dark films on their car windows. Although the number of violators has decreased in the last seven years, motorists in the city who violate the rules will be penalised under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVC)

In 2012, the Supreme Court had ordered a complete ban on the use of tinted plastic films or any other material tampering with the original form of the safety glass on the car windows. In the last seven years, authorities have collected Rs 15 crore in fines whereas, in the last five months, the Maharashtra state police have penalised nearly 33,167 motorists for violation of rules.

After the apex court's ban in 2012, in the first year itself over 3.34 lakh vehicles were fined, which helped the government to collect a whopping Rs 3.26 crore as fine. It was the highest collection raised through fines. However, the number of violators dropped significantly to 73,747 in 2018.

Off lately, the craze of applying black screen has re-surfaced once again, forcing the police department to take necessary action against such violators. Vinay Kargaokar, the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) has urged citizens to follow the rules or face strict action, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.