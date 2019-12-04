Mumbai: More than 74,000 new mothers avail of scheme for improving their health

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Public Health Department, more than 74,000 people have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Between May 2018 and November 2019, Rs 26.07 crores fund has been distributed to these beneficiaries under the PMMVY scheme.

The objective of the PMMVY scheme is to offer cash incentives in the form of partial compensation for the wage loss of women who have delivered their first child in order to ensure that they can take adequate rest before and after delivery. The scheme's cash incentive is aimed at leading to improve health-seeking behaviour among pregnant women and lactating mothers.

This benefit is given in three installments and mothers can apply up to 730 days after their delivery. The rule also applies to those women who did not claim any of the installments earlier even if they fulfill the eligibility criterion.

