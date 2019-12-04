MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Mumbai: More than 74,000 new mothers avail of scheme for improving their health

Published: Dec 04, 2019, 21:39 IST | Arita Sarkar | Mumbai

The scheme's cash incentive is aimed at leading to improve health-seeking behaviour among pregnant women and lactating mothers

This picture has been used for representational purposes
This picture has been used for representational purposes

As per the data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Public Health Department, more than 74,000 people have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Between May 2018 and November 2019, Rs 26.07 crores fund has been distributed to these beneficiaries under the PMMVY scheme.

The objective of the PMMVY scheme is to offer cash incentives in the form of partial compensation for the wage loss of women who have delivered their first child in order to ensure that they can take adequate rest before and after delivery. The scheme's cash incentive is aimed at leading to improve health-seeking behaviour among pregnant women and lactating mothers.

This benefit is given in three installments and mothers can apply up to 730 days after their delivery. The rule also applies to those women who did not claim any of the installments earlier even if they fulfill the eligibility criterion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK