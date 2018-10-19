Mumbai: Most vehicles registered on Dussehra at Andheri RTO

national

The Andheri Regional Transport Office registered the highest number of vehicles among all the four RTOs in Mumbai over the past two days. However, comparatively, overall it was a low-key affair, with 339 vehicles registered on Dussehra day - 33 at Tardeo RTO, 176 at Andheri RTO and 130 at Wadala RTO.

Transport officials usually keep their offices open on Dussehra day as citizens prefer to register and take delivery of new vehicles on the auspicious day. On Thursday, there were 123 new two-wheelers and 53 four-wheelers registered at Andheri RTO that brought in a revenue of Rs 3,87,147 and Rs 63,08,552 respectively. At Wadala RTO, there were 92 two-wheelers registered and 38 four-wheelers. At Tardeo RTO, 18 two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers were registered.

