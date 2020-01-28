Mumbai: Mother-daughter duo crossing tracks mowed down by Karnavati Express at Virar station

A 65-year-old woman and her 35-year-old daughter died after being hit by the Karnavati Express while they were crossing the railway track at the Virar station on Sunday. The daughter’s eight-year-old son survived as the duo had put him on the platform before the train mowed them down.

The deceased were identified as Suvarna Thasal (65) and his daughter Nutan, who were residents of Saat Rasta and had gone to Virar with Nutan's eight-year-old son.

According to the sources in the Government Railway Police, they reached Virar station at around 11 am and were crossing the track to reach another platform, they put the boy on the platform and were trying to reach the platform when they were mowed down by the Karnavati Express, killing them on the spot.

During the investigation, it was found both the deceased were visiting Vihar to see a flat they were willing to buy.

Police inspector Nikam from Vasai GRP said, "The GRP team rushed the spot and sent the bodies for the autopsy to a local government hospital. An accidental death case was registered."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates