Mumbai: Motorman notices 25-year-old's body on tracks, stops train in time

A motorman driving a Parel-bound train on Central Railway (CR) stopped the train in time after he noticed the body of a 25-year-old man lying on the tracks.

With the help of a guard, Arun Gawli took the body to Kalwa station, which was later sent to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Police identified the body as Yusuf Khan and contacted his family members.

Smita Dhakne, senior police inspector, Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) was quoted in the report as saying the police found some identification cards and a train ticket from his pockets. "Based on the cards, his family was contacted. The train ticket suggests that he was probably travelling in a train and somehow fell down from the footboard. However, an investigation is on to ascertain what happened," she said.

Khan's brother told the police that he was headed to meet his brother who resides in Santacruz. "We suspect he was probably hanging outside the door and was hit by an electric pole, because he fell adjacent to an electric pole. The impact of the fall must have killed him on the spot," Dhakne said.

However, GRP said there was no mega block on the line on Sunday and chances of overcrowding was low, as it was not peak hours.

In a similar incident in February, a 30-year-old woman had fallen from a local train between Mumbra and Kalwa railway stations.

