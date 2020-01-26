Mumbai: Mounted police unit, tableaux part of Republic Day parade in Dadar

A tableau displaying the might of Kanhoji Angre, chief of the Maratha Navy at the Republic Day parade in Dadar. All Pictures/mid-day photographers

A horse-mounted police unit, introduced in Mumbai after 88 years, and tableaux on various themes, including environment and wildlife, were part of the 71st Republic Day parade held at Shivaji Park in Dadar here on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari hoisted the national flag at the official ceremony, where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve, and others were present.



BMC headquarters lit up, as cars zoom past the iconic structure

Police personnel mounted on 11 horses took part in the parade. The mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the bustling metropolis, had been disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic. "We introduced the mounted police unit during the parade.

The magnificent Mumbai Police Mounted Unit marching in its full glory on the occasion of Republic Day, 2020 for the very first time.

A total of 13 horses have been purchased and the police unit will include one sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector each and 32 constables. PSI Sagar Shinde is the head of the unit," DCP Pranay Ashok told PTI later.



Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray celebrated Republic Day at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai

"Horses in the unit can be used for crowd control during festivals and marches, at beaches and the rider can keep watch from a good height," he added. Platoons of the city police, Traffic Police, Riots Control Police (RCP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Coast Guard and others took part in the parade.

Tableaux of different units, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Indian Air Force (IAF), were also presented during the parade. The tableaux highlighted different issues, including social and environmental. Themes like 'Save Tiger' and 'Save Water' were presented through them.

