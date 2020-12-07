Mumbai: MRCC block presidents get call seeking to know their pick for Congress chief

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) rang its rank and file to pick the party's Mumbai president. The city's 227 block presidents were pleasantly surprised on Sunday when they received a text in the name of Maharashtra's AICC in-charge H K Patil, informing them that they will soon be receiving an important call. The presidents realised the real purpose only when they received the call.

"You are a block president of Mumbai Congress. Today, you will get an important call on this number. Please listen to the call carefully and follow the instructions," read the text. In Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) organisational structure, a municipal ward is a block where a committee functions under the president. There are 227 municipal wards and they will go to polls in February 2022.

A block president told mid-day that during the call he was asked to confirm his credentials. "It was like a telemarketing call with pre-recorded voices. It's a democratic process as no names were given to pick from, instead I was asked to name a leader of my choice."

Sources said after seeking input from sitting and former elected representatives and ex-office-bearers last week, Patil thought of taking opinion from ground-level staff. Patil had said MRCC would have a full-time president before December end. The unit has had a working president since last summer.

The telephone survey swung the supporters of strong contenders - Dr Amarjit Singh Manhas, Suresh Shetty, Charan Singh Sapra, Bhai Jagtap and Naseem - Khan into action. Manhas's supporters said they were able to reach out to many, who promised them 'votes' or said they've 'voted' for the leader.

