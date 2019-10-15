Mumbai MRI death: Nair hospital, BMC silent on compensation to Marus

Nearly a month after the high court directed BYL Nair Hospital and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay the Maru family R10 lakh as compensation, they continue to wait for it, or even a word about it from the richest civic body in the country. Rajesh Maru, who was 32 at the time, was killed in January last year when he was sucked in by the magnetic waves of an MRI machine.

The Marus, who live underneath a staircase in the Harharwala building in Lalbaug near the landmark Ganesh Talkies, are still fighting for justice. Their home is roughly 40 square feet.

Rajesh, who was working in a clothing store in the area, was visiting an ailing relative at the civic-run hospital. He was allegedly told by a hospital attendant to carry an oxygen cylinder into the MRI room. As soon as he stepped in the magnetic force pulled him towards the machine and the oxygen from the cylinder leaked, killing him.

Interim compensation

The Marus got a high court order on September 17 stating that the BYL Nair Hospital and BMC had to release interim compensation to the tune of R10 lakh in favour of Shyamji Maru (Rajesh's father). It also cites that the amount must come within six weeks of the order. Maru is required to deposit this amount in a recurring Fixed Deposit (FD) of a nationalised bank for five years.

Yogesh Maru, Rajesh's brother

Yogesh, brother of Rajesh, said, "This is 'interim compensation' and we have actually asked for compensation of approximately Rs 1.4 crore. While we are grateful, the interest on the interim compensation which my family can spend will not amount to very much per month, it will barely be able to cover essentials. Even then, we are waiting anxiously for the amount. We are anxious for some word at least about when the amount will come into my father's account." Yogesh lives with his parents and does freelance marketing work to support himself and them.

'Will meet hospital chief'

Susie Shah, general secretary Mumbai Congress, and a woman's rights activist, is helping the Marus. She played a role in getting them legal recourse, which won them the interim compensation. Shah said, "We are planning to meet the Nair Hospital chief in a week's time if the compensation does not come. This family has suffered enough. We expect at least some communication about the amount. Instead there is complete and disheartening silence."

Nair Hospital Dean Dr Ramesh Bharmal claimed, "The order has to be scrutinised by the Legal Dept. of the BMC. I am very well aware that there is a timeline but we are following a procedure in line with corporation rules."

