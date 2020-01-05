Mumbai: MSRDC to fix city bridges, flyovers, on priority basis

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taking note of previous mishaps, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to conduct repair works at all the bridges and flyovers, which fall under its purview. The transport body is in charge of 27 bridges. A toll collection agency by the name of Mumbai Entry Point Limited (MEPL) had won the contract for toll collection in 2010. It paid the MSRDC Rs 2,100 crore upfront, to collect toll at the five entry points of Mumbai for a period of 16 years. According to the contract, the toll operator was supposed to maintain and repair the 27 flyovers. But the ground reality was different.

An MSRDC official said, "We have already invited tenders for the repairing and grouting work that needs to be carried out for all corridors, including the five Mumbai Entry Points project. We hope to get a positive response. The work will begin on priority basis once the contract gets awarded to a capable party."

27

No. of flyovers to be repaired

