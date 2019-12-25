Mumbai: MSRDC to install grill fencing along Mahim promenade soon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to install grill fencing along the promenade side of Mahim flyover to Sea link road to prevent trespassing. Apart from this, MSRDC is also mulling to install barriers along the stretch of U-bridge on Bandra reclamation that connects Bandra East to West in order to prevent accidents.

A senior MSRDC official said, "We have invited tenders for installation of the grill fencing at the promenade side of Mahim flyover to Sea Link road and are expecting a good response from the bidders for the same. Also because of the rising number of accidents near the U-flyover, we are planning to install barricades which should prevent two-wheeler riders from over-speeding."

The MSRDC had beautified the Mahim promenade area along the Bandra reclamation and illuminations work were carried out recently. The main reason for installing the grill along the promenade is to prevent drug addicts and anti-social elements from trespassing into the area and creating a nuisance.

"We will be spending over R50 lakh on the work of installing the grills along the 100 to 200 metres stretch of promenade. In the past, there have been instances where drug addicts or anti-social elements trespassed into the area, caused nuisance and stole things like electric cables and lights. We are hoping that once the fencing is done, there won't be any such incidents," the MSRDC official said.

MSRDC developed a pathway along the Mahim Causeway connecting it with Bandra Reclamation promenade between July to August. During the clean up in about 30 days, over 200 truckloads of debris, 70 tonnes of garbage, three tonnes of plastic and one tonne of packaging material was removed along the stretch.

