Mumbai: MU waives fee of students from rain-hit districts

In happy news for students from agricultural backgrounds struggling to pay for their studies because of the unseasonal rain, Mumbai University has decided to waive off the fees. A circular issued by the university registrar, Ajay Deshmukh, states that students wanting the waiver will have to submit the required documents from their local tehsil office to prove the family's income and loss.

The move comes a week after mid-day's report on farmers' children unable to pay the course fees because the rain had played havoc with the crops.

While the university has done its bit, a mid-day reader has also come forward to help the students. Prabha Iyer, 60, from Andheri has said she wants to help Santosh Paithane, who hails from a small village Shanjan near Beed district.

While Santosh has already paid his fees in advance, he used to get Rs 4,000 a month from his family to help him survive in the city. But for the past one month, he has not received any money owing to the heavy crop losses.

Prabha Iyer has offered to help Santosh Paithane with his monthly allowance

However, Iyer has come forward to help Santosh.

"I am aware of the hardships parents can face when their children opt for higher studies. When I read Santosh's story in mid-day, I was moved by the fact that he is facing issues for just for R4,000," said Iyer. "He can come home anytime if he feels homesick or wants a place to study," she added.

On hearing this, Santosh who is a student of Academy of Theatre arts at the Mumbai University said, "This has restored my belief in humanity. I am not only grateful to her but also confident of repaying her as soon as I start earning," he said.

He comes from a family of five which depends on its two-acre farmland for a living.

