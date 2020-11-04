Mumbai: PhD aspirant asked to vacate hostel as admissions get delayed

Anjali Pandit, an orphan, dreams of becoming a government officer someday but if the authorities of the hostel where she is currently living have their way, she could soon find herself on the roads.

Since last eight years, Pandit has been staying in Mukta Salve Hostel, Mulund run by Social Welfare Department of Maharashtra government, but because of an unavoidable technicality, she has been ordered to vacate the room as she is no longer a student – criteria for occupying the room.

The problem is that after completing her Masters, Pandit is waiting for her PhD admissions to begin since last 9 months which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Now, she is knocking on all possible doors so that she gets to stay at the hostel as she waits for the admissions to begin.

Pandit completed her LLM course (Master of Law) and is waiting to apply for PhD but at the same time is focused on preparing for the Civil Services exams as her dream is to become a government officer.

"I know my course is over but I am soon going to take admission for another one so that my student status continues. But, currently, the admissions process is on hold, which is making things very difficult. In the meantime, I need a safe place to live. I do not have parents or any relatives to go to," said Pandit who feels that the department should view her case compassionately and allow her to extend the stay.

"I am thankful that the department has allowed me some extension until now. But the situation is not resolved yet. And now I am being sent notices constantly which has led to major stress amid these uncertain times. They are telling me to approach other organisations or NGOs to look for a place to stay. But I don't know where to go. I want them to allow me an extension under special circumstances while I wait for the admission process to begin. Also, currently, there are no students at the hostel as everyone is in their hometowns amid the pandemic," said Pandit.

"Since childhood, I have been living in different organisations and hostels offered by the government. So why shouldn't I consider the government as my parents and expect help from them?" she said, adding that she is already making her own arrangements for meals as the mess is closed.

When contacted the Social Welfare Department, Divisional Commissioner, Vandana Kochure said, "The department has already given special consideration to this particular case, knowing the situation. There is a technical difficulty here as Pandit is no longer a student and department runs these hostels for students. Our officials have also helped her with the list of several other institutions run by the Women and Child Development Department where she can be benefitted as a woman in need. But there is no positive response from the candidate."

Kochure continued, "It is important to note that she has been allowed extended stay already even as her course was completed long ago, considering her situation and the pandemic. Even now if she is able to confirm her admission to her next course, the department will be happy to allow her to stay again at the hostel which is strictly for students."

